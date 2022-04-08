CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CVSI opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

CV Sciences ( OTCMKTS:CVSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 141.04% and a negative net margin of 77.58%.

CV Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.