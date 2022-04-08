CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.