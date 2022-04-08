CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

