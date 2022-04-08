Critical Survey: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) & NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $16.95 billion 1.02 $71.20 million ($0.11) -689.94 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Targa Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 0.42% 9.74% 3.36% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Targa Resources and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 0 11 1 3.08 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Targa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Targa Resources beats NGL Energy Partners on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities, and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value-added services such as the storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters, and the storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

