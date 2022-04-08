Critical Analysis: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.72 $1.69 million $0.08 73.13 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quest Resource and AU Min Africa PTY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%.

Summary

Quest Resource beats AU Min Africa PTY on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About AU Min Africa PTY (Get Rating)

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

