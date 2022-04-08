Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $27.15

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $25.83. Criteo shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 6,128 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
