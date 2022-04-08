Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $27.15

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $25.83. Criteo shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 6,128 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

