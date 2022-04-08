CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $132.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,305. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.