Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 43,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 789,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

