Credit Suisse Group Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE:DEO opened at $210.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. Diageo has a 12 month low of $172.37 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

