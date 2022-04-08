Credit Suisse Group Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.
NYSE:DEO opened at $210.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. Diageo has a 12 month low of $172.37 and a 12 month high of $223.14.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.