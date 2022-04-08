Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

