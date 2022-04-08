Craig Hallum Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Hold

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $11,631,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

