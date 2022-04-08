Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Loop Capital

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.