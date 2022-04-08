Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.84

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $110.78, with a volume of 14612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

