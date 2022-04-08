Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

