Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

