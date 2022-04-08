Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

