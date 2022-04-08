Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $211.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

