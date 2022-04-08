Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 15262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The firm has a market cap of $619.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

