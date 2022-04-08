Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $346,650.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE COUR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $58.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 5,094.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

