Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTRA. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

