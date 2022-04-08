Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $645.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $605.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.93.

COST opened at $608.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

