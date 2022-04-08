Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $608.05. 4,790,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $359.60 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.