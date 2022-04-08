Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Claudine Adamo Sells 500 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COST traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.04. 3,228,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.65. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

