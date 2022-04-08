Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.83.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$4.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.17. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$4.34 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$987.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

