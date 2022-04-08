Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $58.49 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.