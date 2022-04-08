Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). 67,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 84,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

In other news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 81,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £14,754.06 ($19,349.59).

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

