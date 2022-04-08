Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $415.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,014,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.