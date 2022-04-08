Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 458,315 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cool Technologies (WARM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.