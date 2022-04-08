CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONX stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

