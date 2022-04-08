Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

TSE:CTS opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.16 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

