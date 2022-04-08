Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

TSE:CTS opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.16 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.