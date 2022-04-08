ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,754.10).

Shares of CTEC stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.20 ($2.82). 2,301,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,269. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

