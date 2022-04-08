Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 67,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

