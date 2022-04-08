Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Manning & Napier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Risk & Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Manning & Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.55 $38.66 million $0.70 18.97 Manning & Napier $145.58 million 1.62 $25.10 million $1.18 10.80

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manning & Napier. Manning & Napier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14% Manning & Napier 17.25% 34.54% 18.42%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manning & Napier pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manning & Napier beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

