Contrasting Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83% Computer Programs and Systems 6.57% 14.09% 8.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $280.63 million 1.78 $18.02 million $1.26 26.79

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital, and provide software applications. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement, and encoder solutions. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

