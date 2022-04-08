Contrasting AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 84.06 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -12.20 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.09 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -8.08

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13%

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assure and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.35%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Assure beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

