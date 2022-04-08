Contrasting American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Campus Communities and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Empire State Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $942.41 million 8.41 $35.49 million $0.24 237.18 Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 2.42 -$6.51 million ($0.07) -126.57

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Campus Communities pays out 783.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 3.77% 1.07% 0.44% Empire State Realty Trust -1.04% -0.38% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Empire State Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment consists of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

