Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

