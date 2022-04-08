Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

STZ opened at $242.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

