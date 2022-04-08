Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,612 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.67.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.