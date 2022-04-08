CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 3,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 764,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after buying an additional 929,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

