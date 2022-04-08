Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,086,724.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 1,817,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

