Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Up 5.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 50,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.