Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Up 5.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 50,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

