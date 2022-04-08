Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CNCE opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

