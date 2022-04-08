Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.