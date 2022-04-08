Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.
NYSE CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
