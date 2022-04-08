Comparing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Thryv and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% Angi -4.24% -6.00% -3.36%

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thryv and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Angi has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Thryv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Angi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.86 $101.58 million $2.81 9.93 Angi $1.69 billion 1.64 -$71.38 million ($0.14) -39.28

Thryv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Angi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

