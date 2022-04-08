Comparing Reed’s (REED) and Its Rivals

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.53 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -98.53

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 759 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 303.85%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

