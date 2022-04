Comparing Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -45.58% -14.17% -11.27% VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emerson Radio and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 237.53%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerson Radio and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $7.45 million 2.05 -$3.98 million N/A N/A VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.70 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -36.81

Emerson Radio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIZIO beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

