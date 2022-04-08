Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83. 59,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,505,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,741,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

