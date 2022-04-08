Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.77 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.